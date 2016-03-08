Dybala explains why Ronaldo won’t win the Ballon d’Or
06 October at 09:50Juventus star Paulo Dybala spoke to La Gazzetta dello Sport releasing a few interesting statements about the campaign as well as his targets this season and in his career: “I would swap a Serie A title with the Champions League”, the Argentinean said.
“Last year Juventus were the best team. We lost against Real Madrid but they didn’t prove to be better than us. If we had qualified against them we’d win the title, there wasn’t a better team than Juventus.
“Ronaldo? He is a simple person and when you watch him on tv or social media he looks different. He is just like us, he is 100% focused on every training and he likes to make jokes, especially with Cancelo. He always tells him that he already speaks better Italian than him.”
Dybala, however, believes Ronaldo won’t win the Ballon d’Or: “Varane should win it for the trophies that he won but I think Modric will win it - the Juventus striker said - he has already won the FIFA The Best.”
