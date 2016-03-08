'Dybala far from Messi and Ronaldo', says Capello
17 June at 10:45Fabio Capello has revealed that Juventus superstar Paulo Dybala is far from the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Dybala was an unused substitute during Argentina's disappointing 1-1 draw against Iceland yesterday, as Lionel Messi missed a penalty and Iceland held onto a well-deserved point.
In an interview that Capello gave after the game, he said that Dybala is miles away from Ronaldo and Messi. He said: "How distant is Dybala from Messi and Ronaldo? He is very distant from them".
"He Still has to improve his consistency. He has to get involved in the game more, he participates little, waits a lot for the ball, plays in a team too strong that makes him do what he wants.
"I would have brought him on with a half an hour to go. He would have added more imagination and dribbling, especially from outside the area can create problems. "
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
