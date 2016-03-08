Dybala, from uncertainty to contract extension

Paulo Dybala is having a roller coaster 2019 at the club level which is about to get even more excited in the coming months.The former Palermo striker was heavily linked with a move away from Juventus as it was reported that he does not feature in the plans of new manager Maurizio Sarri.But the versatile striker ended up staying despite reports of interest from the Premier League and France.But since then, things changed and changed for good as Dybala played a pivotal role in the team’s success against league rivals Inter Milan.From an outcast, now the versatile winger is slowly but surely becoming Sarri’s go to player and things are surely starting to look good.Because of this reason and the amount of uncertainty faced during the summer, Dybala’s camp is entirely not convinced with the situation and wants a contract extension beyond 2022, that too with a substantial salary increment.It is believed that the Argentina international’s camp see this as an opportunity for the Turin-based club to assure him of his place.Even though Juve’s hierarchy does not reject the idea, they know that there is no reason to hurry and they are waiting to see player’s development on the pitch before making the final call.Nicola Balice