Life does not give anything. If anything, sometimes and not at all, it can only offer great opportunities. Those who can grasp the meaning of that precious gift transform the “seed” into a tree rich in good fruits for themselves and for others. Then there are those who, for different reasons, do not realize the potential luck. The fleeting moment is dissolved and destiny, like Paganini, does not repeat.



There is a distinct feeling that the second case belongs to the story that has so far linked Paulo Dybala to Juventus. A relationship born under the sign of a fairy tale marriage which seems to be ending, as it often happens for certain unions, for incompatibility of character and which presages a fatal and inevitable divorce.







This would be a rather painful event especially for the Juventus executives who, with excellent reasons, had elected the young Argentine talent as the man of providence and the player who guaranteed pure fun as well as prestigious substance.



The criticism had superimposed the figure of Dybala to that of the immense and never forgotten Omar Sivori. Juventus had given him the number 10 shirt which is reserved for special players. The idyll seemed perfect. Even in Frosinone, as it has been for some time, we saw that “number 10” wandering around the field with openness and abulia as if the game was an accidental fact for him, with his mind being elsewhere.



The sentence of Allegri to comment on the Argentine was emblematic and meaningful: “The best quality of Dybala is running”. So not the imagination, creativity, genius. Heavy criticism for a champion who is not a marathon runner and who is asked to create more than just run.



The problem of Dybala and his painful black and white eclipse is all and only inside the mind and perhaps even the sole of the player who arrived at a lion club like Juve, not without good reasons, but to be able to become the “Lion King” of the Juventus savannah.

Then Ronaldo arrived with all his experience and appeal as a leader. In Dybala, evidently at the unconscious level, the spring is triggered, not of jealousy (it would be crazy and presumptuous), but of awareness with respect to a fatal “diminution” to have to endure.



And Dybala’s shoulders are not so wide and solid to hold that weight. That’s why, with a bitter feeling, the Argentine champion has already left Juventus in his head. Fortunately for the Bianconeri, Bernardeschi has stepped up behind him.



Marco Bernardini



