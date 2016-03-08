Dybala, Higuain edge closer to contract extension
18 October at 18:30Italian Serie A giants Juventus strikers Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain are likely to extend their contract with the club, as per Sportmediaset cited by Calciomercato.it.
The duo were closed to leaving the club in the recently concluded summer transfer window but ended up staying with the Old Lady for another year.
Things have turned good for the Argentina internationals who are now becoming a central part of manager Maurizio Sarri’s plans and as per the latest development, they are likely to extend their contract in the coming days.
Higuain’s current contract with Juventus expires in 2021 and is likely to extend for a year considering his good form and age.
On the other hand, Dybala has a contract with Juve till 2022 and would like to extend it for another two years.
Juve are currently placed on the top of the Serie A table with 19 points after seven matches and are the only unbeaten team in the competition.
