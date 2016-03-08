Dybala: 'I can play with Messi, he is the best in the world'
19 June at 20:30After Argentina’s somewhat shocking 1-1 draw with, what must be said, was a resilient Icelandic team, Paulo Dybala spoke on various matters. The Juventus forward was not selected in Argentina’s starting XI as head coach Sampaoli claimed that Dybala and Messi were “not ready to play together just yet.”
Speaking on the idea of playing with Messi, Dybala said that “we are all protagonists and have the best footballer in the world”, adding that “we have to utilise him to attack in the best way possible.”
On the topic of the World Cup, Dybala spoke: “Playing? I'm optimistic. I had no place among the holders against Iceland, but I face every training session as if I had been. I always think that I can get into the field. You have to be ready. I have to give everything in each session and when it is my turn to play, I will do my best."
