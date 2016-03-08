Dybala: 'I signed my Juventus contract at a beach, I wanted to be like Ronaldinho'

22 March at 15:55
Juventus star Paulo Dybala has revealed that he signed his Juve contract at a beach and has said that he wanted to be like Ronaldinho or the Brazilian Ronaldo as a kid.

Dybala joined Juve from Palermo in 2015 and has been a very important player for the club since then. While his prominence seems to have reduced after the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, he is still a very important player.

Dybala was talking to Otro recently and he said: "I didn't think I would have had such a career, the one I am living as a football player. As a child I followed football, I played it because I enjoyed it. With friends, we wanted to be Ronaldinho, Ronaldo. But I never thought this.

"Today I do the maximum otherwise I don't become anyone. I didn't think about it, not even when the first years as a professional came in. My debut, will never forget it.

"I used to play for the Instituto de Cordoba and it was against Huracan. 2-0 for us. There were family and friends, they were more anxious than I. At 17 I was agitated, it wasn't easy but my teammates and staff helped me a lot, and the contract with Juve was a special day. brother, with my friends, the contract had arrived while I was at the beach. I signed it and went back to sunbathing."

