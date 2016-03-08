

"My brother's statements? He spoke for himself, I talked to the club and Fabio Paratici and they know what I think. I want to stay at Juventus again next year, I want to continue playing here. It is obvious that Juventus must make their choices, also based on the new manager that will arrive. However, I want to stay here.

"The new coach? Not even the club knows yet, we hope that it will be a strong one so we can win everything. Allegri? We all thanked him for what he did. He was the only coach I had here and I wish him the best.

"Playing with Ronaldo? It is a wonderful experience, I have the pleasure of playing with the two most important phenomenons in football history (Ronaldo at Juventus and Messi in Argentina) Sometimes it is hard to find the words to explain it," he concluded.