Dybala-Icardi swap increasingly unlikely: the details
18 August at 18:15A swap deal involving Paulo Dybala and Mauro Icardi reportedly seems like an unlikely possibility currently.
Dybala was close to joining the Premier League as Tottenham and Manchester United were in talks to sign the player. Juventus had agreed a deal in principle with both clubs to sell the Argentine but the personal terms and image rights created problems in the deal and it fell through.
While there has been a possibility of Inter swapping Dybala with Mauro Icardi, nothing of note has happened in that regard yet.
Corriere della Sera claim that this deal now seems impossible and it is very unlikely that Dybala and Icardi swap shirts this summer.
Inter and Juventus' relations have hit an all time low this summer and that will not help them. The Romelu Lukaku deal was the last straw and that contributed to the deteriorating in the relations between the two clubs.
Go to comments