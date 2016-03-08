Dybala: 'In football, one day you are the best and after that you are not worth it'

Juventus star Paulo Dybala could have dropped a hint about his relationship with Massimiliano Allegri amidst rumors speculating about his potential exit in the summer.



Dybala seems to fallen out of favor at the club in recent times as he did not play regularly for the bianconeri in their big UEFA Champions League clashes against Atletico Madrid and Ajax.



Talking in an interview with Corriere della Sera, Dybala said: "Finding a balance is difficult. In football one day you are the best and after that you are not worth anything . Today, however, I see things in another way."



