Dybala interested in PSG move: report

Striker Paulo Dybala is interested in joining the French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG), according to Corriere dello Sport.



The Argentina international has been linked with a move away from Italy as it is believed that the current Serie A champions Juventus are trying to cash-in on a player in order to strengthen other areas of the squad.



And as per the new development, the former Palermo striker has shown interest in moving to Paris and join the current French champions.



The news is a surprising one as Dybala recently rejected a chance to join English Premier League outfit Manchester United in a swap deal which would’ve included striker Romelu Lukaku going the other way around.

