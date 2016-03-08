Dybala invites young 'hero' Rami Shehata to the Allianz Stadium after bus hijack
24 March at 21:15Several days ago 13-year-old Rami Shehata saved about 51 children in a bus that was hijacked in a reported attempt to avenge drowned migrant in the Mediterranean. The Egyptian boy had hidden his phone and called his father, who later called the police and managed to stop the hijacker's 'operation'.
Juventus star Paulo Dybala, having learned of Rami's passion for football and his desire to meet him, got the cell number of the boy's father and sent him an audio message to congratulate him and invite him to the Allianz Stadium.
"Hi Rami, how are you? I hope very well. I am Paulo Dybala, I wanted to tell you that I know what you did, you really are a hero. I know you had my shirt and for what you did, I would like to talk to you. I would like to invite you to the Stadium to see a game when you can. I really hope I can meet you. You are really great, I send you a big hug," he said.
"Hello Paulo, it's Rami. I wanted to tell you that you are my favourite player in the world. I follow Juve just because you are there. I also have your shirt hanging in my bedroom. My dream is to see you soon and spend a nice day with you. It makes me very, very happy to see you," Rami answered.
