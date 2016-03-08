Dybala: Juventus star set for scan after injury
17 October at 14:30Paulo Dybala picked up a knee injury during yesterday’s friendly between Argentina and Brazil and he is set to undergo medical tests in the coming hours to know how serious the injury is and how long he is set to remain out of action for.
The striker was replaced close to the hour mark and the medical staff of Argentine immediately intervened applying some ice on the injured knee.
The player is set to return to Turin in the coming hours. The Juve and Argentina star will undergo medical tests at the Juventus Medical but according to Tuttosport the injury is not a serious one.
Despite that, Max Allegri could decide to rest him next Saturday when Juventus take on Genoa at the Allianz Stadium.
The Italian manager is likely to provide further updates about Dybala’s physical conditions on Friday when the manager will speak to media on the eve of the home Genoa clash.
