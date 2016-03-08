Dybala keen to stay in Turin despite interest in Manchester

31 July at 12:20
Paulo Dybala is still keen to stay with Juventus despite him being linked with a potential swap deal, according to Daily Sun.

It has been reported earlier that Dyabla’s agent was in England on Tuesday to find a possible solution of a swap deal which will see him going to English Premier League giants Manchester United and will see striker Romelu Lukaku going the other way around.

However, as per the new development, the Argentina international is still keen on staying in Turin and fight for his place instead of going to United.

The news will be a major boost to Serie A outfit Inter Milan who have been linked with Lukaku all summer but could not meet United’s valuation of €83 million for the Belgium international.
 

