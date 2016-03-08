Dybala likely to stay at Juventus: report

Paulo Dybala’s future is set to be resolved in the coming days and it is very likely that he will stay with the Italian Serie A side Juventus for the upcoming season, according to Tuttosport.



The Argentina international has been linked with a number of clubs in the ongoing transfer window and came close to joining English Premier League sides Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United.



However, as per the new development, it seems that the former Palermo striker will get his wish of another season in Turin.



The new report suggest that the club hierarchy is increasingly confident of keeping Dybala at the club for the 2019-2020 campaign and only an enormous offer between €70 million to €80 million will going to change the circumstances.



There were reports that French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG) would make a late move for the versatile player, however, the report stated that Juve would only consider PSG’s offer if it will include bringing Neymar to the club.

