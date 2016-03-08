Dybala likely to stay with Juventus following lack of adequate replacement

09 August at 16:45
It’s been a long and difficult summer for Argentinian forward Paulo Dybala. Despite his wishes, Juventus put him on their transfer list, with multiple Premier League clubs interested in acquiring him. Deals with both Manchester United and Tottenham seemed set to happen, before falling through at the last minute, leaving the 25-year-old remaining with the Bianconeri. Commentators have noted that new Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri may not feel that Dybala fits his system, but with the Premier League transfer window he may have to try to adapt Dybala to fit his vision of the team.
 
According to Sky Sports today, Juventus’ inability to find an adequate replacement for the Argentinian may lead them to keeping Dybala and handing him a new contract, with Dybala keen to prove himself to both Sarri and the club, having played with Juventus since his arrival from Palermo in 2015.        He has made 128 league appearances in that time and scored 57 goals.
 
Apollo Heyes

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.