Dybala likely to stay with Juventus following lack of adequate replacement

It’s been a long and difficult summer for Argentinian forward Paulo Dybala. Despite his wishes, Juventus put him on their transfer list, with multiple Premier League clubs interested in acquiring him. Deals with both Manchester United and Tottenham seemed set to happen, before falling through at the last minute, leaving the 25-year-old remaining with the Bianconeri. Commentators have noted that new Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri may not feel that Dybala fits his system, but with the Premier League transfer window he may have to try to adapt Dybala to fit his vision of the team.



According to Sky Sports today, Juventus’ inability to find an adequate replacement for the Argentinian may lead them to keeping Dybala and handing him a new contract, with Dybala keen to prove himself to both Sarri and the club, having played with Juventus since his arrival from Palermo in 2015. He has made 128 league appearances in that time and scored 57 goals.



Apollo Heyes