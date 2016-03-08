Juventus star Paulo Dybala spoke to Il Corriere della Sera ahead of tomorrow’s Serie A clash against Napoli: “Allegri hasn’t decided who is going to play. It’s not easy for him because he has players who can play in many roles. He will decide after the training.”



“Sometimes Allegri wants me to play in a deeper position to link attack and midfield. It depends on the games. When there are defensive teams, it’s hard to have the ball in between the lines.”



“I am feeling well, I have self-confidence and with Ronaldo life, it’s harder for our opponents.”



“What’s surprising about Ronaldo is how much he works and his desire to win. There are no big differences between Messi and him. They are two great players and I am lucky to be the only one in the world who can play with both of them.”



​Dybala starter the last two Serie A games against Frosinone and Bologna but he could be rested against Napoli tomorrow.

