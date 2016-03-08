Dybala-Lukaku exchange: here is what's missing
30 July at 14:25Manchester United are reportedly close to swapping Romelu Lukaku with Juventus for Paulo Dybala and talks are ongoing about the deal.
Lukaku has been heavily linked with a move to Inter over this summer but the nerazzurri have failed to come up with an offer that satisfies Man United. All of Inter's offers have been rejected by the Premier League side.
Tuttosport claim that Juve are close to an agreement with Man United for the deal as Lukaku has not been selected for United's pre-season friendly game in Norway.
Yesterday, talks were held between the two parties and Fabio Paratici is convinced that this deal is very much doable this summer.
Gazzetta dello Sport claim that only one thing is missing in the deal as while Lukaku is valued at 80 million euros by Ed Woodward and United, Juve value Dybala at 100 million euros. Getting the personal terms agreement of Lukaku will not be a problem.
The deal is inching closer.
