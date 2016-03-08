Dybala misses Juve-Empoli after suspected thigh problem
30 March at 18:00Juventus are currently about to kick off against Empoli at the Allianz Stadium; as Massimiliano Allegri evaluates his options without Cristiano Ronaldo. Originally, a trident of Paulo Dybala, Mario Mandzukic and Federico Bernardeschi were meant to line the attack; whilst Dybala was removed from the starting XI and replaced by Rodrigo Bentancur during the warm-up.
According to rumours, Dybala's injury may be related to his thigh; yet nothing is confirmed as of yet and it is likely that tests will need to take place to evaluate his condition.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments