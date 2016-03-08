Dybala misses Juve-Empoli after suspected thigh problem

Juventus are currently about to kick off against Empoli at the Allianz Stadium; as Massimiliano Allegri evaluates his options without Cristiano Ronaldo. Originally, a trident of Paulo Dybala, Mario Mandzukic and Federico Bernardeschi were meant to line the attack; whilst Dybala was removed from the starting XI and replaced by Rodrigo Bentancur during the warm-up.

According to rumours, Dybala's injury may be related to his thigh; yet nothing is confirmed as of yet and it is likely that tests will need to take place to evaluate his condition.

