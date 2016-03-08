'Dybala must be smart'

Former Udinese and Italy international Antonio Di Natale talked about the lack of game time for Paulo Dybala with Juventus. According to Premium Sport, there is a possibility that Dybala will be on the bench against Sassoulo on Sunday but Di Natale thinks the Argentinean should not be worried: “Dybala is a great player but currently there is a very high competition in the attacker position in Juventus after the signing of Ronaldo”, the former Italy striker told TeleRadioStereo 92.7.



“If Dybala is smart enough he may have a strong impact even if he plays only 20 matches out of the 38”, Di natale said.



Dybala has been struggling to start for Juventus ever since the league campaign started. He started only one match, against Chievo, out of the three games. The Argentinian will surely get a chance as Juventus will be playing a match every three days until the next international break in October. He will have to make an impact in the matches he plays in order to cement his place in the starting 11.