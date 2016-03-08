Dybala: 'My dream is that racism does not win in football'

I have a dream. Yo tengo un sueño, como decía Martin Luther King y tendríamos que repetirlo nosotros cada día. El sueño es que el racismo no gane en los estadios de fútbol y tampoco afuera de ellos como en nuestras vidas..cada día. #noracism #stopracism pic.twitter.com/AVGhQtjSm6 — Paulo Dybala (@PauDybala_JR) October 15, 2019

Juventus star Paulo Dybala has jumped in support of anti-racism in football by saying that he dreams that racism never wins in football.England players were racially abused in their 6-0 win over Bulgaria last night. Debutant Tyrone Mings suffered racist abuse and reported it to Harry Kane, who reported it to the referee. The legal UEFA proceedings were held and the match was stopped twice.Dybala has recently posted a message in support of the battle against racism.He said:​ "I have a dream. I have a dream, as Martin Luther King said and we would have to repeat it every day. The dream is that racism does not win in football stadiums and not outside them as in our lives ... every day."