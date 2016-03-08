Dybala not convinced by Inter move; Juve set to offer €50m for Icardi
02 April at 11:30The Mauro Icardi saga continues to be discussed. The Inter Milan striker has not been called up by Luciano Spalletti since February 9 when he started against Parma and has not scored in the league since December 15 when he decided the match against Udinese.
Meanwhile, Luciano Spalletti's distant outbursts continue. In short, without the captain's armband, Icardi seems to have lost his place in the team, waiting to see if he will be called up for tomorrow's match against Genoa which, at this point, seems likely.
However, market rumours are still swirling regarding the Argentine. His value has decreased and the 110 million release clause in his contract set for foreign clubs today appears as a utopia to be requested by the Nerazzurri.
According to what was reported by La Repubblica today, Inter will have to convince Paulo Dybala to accept an equal exchange but the Argentinian is not convinced about a future at the San Siro.
Otherwise, Juventus will try to close the Icardi deal separately, offering a figure of around 50 million euros. At that price, it would be the exact same figure proposed in addition to Gonzalo Higuain last summer.
