Dybala not in Sarri’s first XI: report
08 September at 12:40Italian Serie A giants Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri has clear idea about the possible position of star striker Paulo Dybala.
According to Sky Sports, the former Chelsea manager does not see the Argentina international in the first playing eleven.
As things stand, it is clear that Dybala would likely to feature in the second string as Sarri prefers Gonzalo Higuain over the former Palermo striker.
However, Dybala will have an opportunity to impress the new manager and make his case stronger to start in the first XI.
For more news updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments