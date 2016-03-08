Dybala not Ronaldo is the man AC Milan should fear most against Juventus

Con cinque reti e due assist, @PauDybala_JR ha partecipato attivamente a sette gol in otto sfide contro il Milan in Serie A.#MilanJuve pic.twitter.com/sploByEIMY — JuventusFC (@juventusfc) November 11, 2018

Tonight, Cristiano Ronaldo will go in search of his first ever goal at the San Siro. The Portuguese ace has never scored in Milano, with both Manchester United and Real Madrid. However, it might not be him, but rather Paulo Dybala, who should be kept an eye on in tonight's match.As reported by Juventus' official Twitter account, the Argentine has scored 5 goals and provided 2 assists in 8 matches against AC Milan and will definitely look to improve this tally tonight against Gennaro Gattuso's side.