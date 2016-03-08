Dybala on the bench against Atleti?

Paulo Dybala is again reported start on the bench for another big game, this time against Atleti on the Champion’s League second leg.



According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Dybala competes with Federico Bernardeschi for a place in the starting eleven, his inclusion is not certain, against the Cholo Simeone, who recently tried to sign the Jewel for his side.



Juventus need to better Atleti’s 2 – 0 victory to progress.







(Gazzetta dello Sport)