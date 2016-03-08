Dybala on the bench first step towards Juventus exit
03 March at 13:15Paulo Dybala is experiencing a somewhat disappointing season at Juventus so far. The Argentinian star has scored 9 goals across all competitions this season, with 4 of those coming against Young Boys Bern in the Champions League group stage. In Serie A, the 25-year-old is at a tally of just 4 goals. At this point last season, Dybala had already 15 goals in the top tier of Italian football. A clear regress.
Despite scoring in the last two matches against Frosinone and Bologna, it is difficult to see consistency and quality in his performances this season. Dybala has been dropped on several occasions so far this season and only a month ago, he stormed out of the stadium after he realized he will not be subbed on by Massimiliano Allegri in Juventus' home draw against Parma.
Based on the probable line-ups for today's match against Napoli, Allegri will once again, as against Bologna, not give Dybala confidence from the first minute, with Federico Bernardeschi expected to play as the right winger at the San Paolo alongside Mandzukic and Ronaldo. Moreover, it also seems unlikely that the former Palermo man will start in Juve's second leg matchup against Atletico Madrid.
The negative season could eventually lead to a summer exit after 4 years at the Allianz Stadium. Throughout the past couple of years, Dybala has been linked to various top clubs in Europe, from Real Madrid, Barcelona to Manchester City. However, now the strongest link seems to be to cross-city rivals Inter, with both clubs reportedly considering a swap deal involving Dybala and Mauro Icardi, who is in full rebellion at the San Siro.
For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will evolve and it will likely depend on many factors, such as the potential replacement of Massimiliano Allegri on the Juventus bench as well as how the Bianconeri season will develop from now on.
Nikita Fesyukov
