Dybala open for Juve exit as Sarri wants to keep striker

Paulo Dybala’s future with Juventus is uncertain to say the least as there have been rumours linking him with a move away from Italy.



The Argentina international has been unsettled ever since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid last summer and has reportedly finally accepted the idea of moving away from Turin.



Throughout the summer, Dybala was heavily linked with a move to English Premier League side Manchester United whereas recently he has attracted interest from last season’s UEFA Champions League runners up Tottenham Hotspur as well.



In the new development, manager Maurizo Sarri is eager to keep the 25-year-old as he sees him as an integral part of his plans moving forward. Therefore, Juve are keeping a strong stance that the former Palermo striker is not for sale.



However, Dybala is not in the mood to just stay at the club and have another below-par season just like he did in the 2018-19. Therefore, the Córdoba-born left-footed player is looking for a one-on-one meeting with Sarri where he will ask for clarification about his future role at the club.

