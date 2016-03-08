Dybala open for Juventus exit

24 July at 10:50
Serie A giants Juventus striker Paulo Dybala is reportedly ready for a move away if the reports are to be believed in Italy. 

The Argentina international has been unsettled ever since the arrival of Cristiano Ronald from Real Madrid last summer and found it hard to keep his place in the playing eleven. 

As per the Italian newspaper Tuttosport, the 25-year-old is now ready for a life away from Turin and would like to move to either Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint Germain (PSG), Engish side Manchester United or last season’s UEFA Champions League runners up Tottenham Hotspur.
 

