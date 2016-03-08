Dybala out for 20 days, Juve put him on the market but he rejects Inter move
19 April at 16:45As confirmed by Massimiliano Allegri in his pre-match press conference ahead of the match against Fiorentina, Paulo Dybala will be out for 20 days with a physical problem and will thus be back only for the season finale for the Bianconeri. Meanwhile, however, there are many transfer rumours surrounding the Argentinian star.
For some time there have been talks of a possible Dybala-Icardi exchange between Juventus and Inter Milan but as reported by Corriere dello Sport, Dybala is not convinced of the Nerazzurri project.
The intention of the player himself is to stay at the club, at least for now. But he wants to talk to the management to understand their intentions about his future. In the next few days his agents will arrive from Argentina to meet Nedved and Paratici.
Dybala will listen and if he will hear what he does not expect (that is, Juventus intends to sell him) he will make his assessments. If he should go away, he would prefer to join a foreign club (Spain or England) than another Italian team like Inter.
