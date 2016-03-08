Dybala: Playing under Sarri is more fun
25 November at 15:50Italian Serie A giants Juventus’ star striker Paulo Dybala has revealed that playing under new manager Maurizio Sarri is more fun compared to former manager Massimiliano Allegri.
The former Napoli manager became the head coach of the Turin-based outfit in the summer to replace Allegri who left the club after five successful seasons from 2014 to 2019.
Dybala, while talking to El Pais as cited by Calciomercato.com, has hailed the impact of the new manager and revealed that playing under Sarri is more fun for attackers as he gives them the freedom to do something different on the pitch.
"He [Sarri] has a completely different way of understanding the game,” he said. “For me, and maybe even for all the other attackers, it is more fun. We have more ball on the pitch, he allows us to risk and do something different. There are games where we have 20 shots on goal, imagine what it means for a striker.”
There were reports that Dybala was eager to leave the club in the summer transfer window after having differences with star striker Cristiano Ronaldo.
However, the former Argentina international has rejected those claims and suggest that he has a very good relationship with the former Real Madrid striker.
"I have a good relationship with Cristiano,” he said. “We talk a lot. We often talk for a long time. Of the national team, of Juve, but also of things that have nothing to do with football.”
