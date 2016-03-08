Dybala pokes fun at Buffon after record match: 'Do you ever get tired?'

Gianluigi Buffon overcame Paolo Maldini's record of appearances in Serie A today against Spal with his 903rd appearance in the Italian top division which he collected at Parma and most of them for Juventus in his first spell at the club. After the match, his teammate Paulo Dybala poked fun at the veteran goalkeeper regarding the topic on his Twitter account. "903: another record for Buffon, do you ever get tired?" the Argentinian star wrote.