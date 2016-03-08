Dybala rallies the troops ahead of Juventus-Atletico: 'We need everyone'

“Las heridas pasan,las ganas de combatir nunca”.Necesitamos de todos,necesitamos del màximo de cada uno de ustedes.JUNTOS, #finoallafine

”Le ferite passano,la voglia di combattere mai (M.Ali)”. Abbiamo bisogno di tutti, abbiamo bisogno del massimo da ciascuno di voi. Insieme pic.twitter.com/IBxTIyFnLJ — Paulo Dybala (@PauDybala_JR) March 9, 2019

After yesterday's 4-1 victory against Udinese, Juventus are now in full focus for the return leg of their Champions League showdown against Atletico Madrid at the Allianz Stadium. The Bianconeri will look to recover a 0-2 deficit from the match at the Wanda Metropolitano. One of the stars of Massimiliano Allegri's team Paulo Dybala decided to write a motivational tweet ahead of the matchup: "'The wounds pass but the desire to fight never.' (M. Ali) We need everyone, we need the maximum from each of you. Together."