Dybala rallies the troops ahead of Juventus-Atletico: 'We need everyone'

09 March at 13:30
After yesterday's 4-1 victory against Udinese, Juventus are now in full focus for the return leg of their Champions League showdown against Atletico Madrid at the Allianz Stadium. The Bianconeri will look to recover a 0-2 deficit from the match at the Wanda Metropolitano. One of the stars of Massimiliano Allegri's team Paulo Dybala decided to write a motivational tweet ahead of the matchup: "'The wounds pass but the desire to fight never.' (M. Ali) We need everyone, we need the maximum from each of you. Together."
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.