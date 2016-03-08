Dybala rejects move to Tottenham Hotspur

08 August at 09:42
Italian Serie A Juventus’ star striker Paulo Dybala has refused to join English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs and Juve have agreed a fee of €70 million for the Argentina international late on Tuesday but it is believed that the player could not agree terms with the North London giants.

It seems that Dybala’s camp was adamant for a salary of €10 to €12 million per season with a potential €15 million commission, a demand which proved a little too much for Spurs who were willing to offer €9 million salary per season and €3 million in commission.

That is not the only obstacle in the deal as there was no agreement between Dybala and the last season’s UEFA Champions League runners up over the player’s image rights.

Calciomercato.com understands that Dybala’s camp is waiting for an improved offer but with so little time left in the English transfer window, it is unlikely to happen.

The news will further worsen the relationship between Juve and Dybala as the Turin-based wanted to offload him in order to strengthen the attacking options but the player has refused to join first Manchester United and later Spurs.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Juventus

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.