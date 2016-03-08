Dybala responds after being accused of diving against Lecce

27 October at 12:15
Juventus drew with Lecce yesterday 1-1 and a video circulated on Twitter which appeared to show Paulo Dybala diving, throwing himself to the floor with seemingly minimal contact. 

After these accusations, Dybala himself responded to someone who accused him of diving on the social media platform, saying that: 'S​ince many of you worry about my ankle, I invite you personally to see it whenever you want. Hug everyone.'
 

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
Lecce
 
We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.