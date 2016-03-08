Dybala responds after being accused of diving against Lecce
27 October at 12:15Juventus drew with Lecce yesterday 1-1 and a video circulated on Twitter which appeared to show Paulo Dybala diving, throwing himself to the floor with seemingly minimal contact.
After these accusations, Dybala himself responded to someone who accused him of diving on the social media platform, saying that: 'Since many of you worry about my ankle, I invite you personally to see it whenever you want. Hug everyone.'
Visto che siete in tanti a preoccuparsi dalla mia caviglia, vi invito personalmente a vederla quando volete. Abbracci a tutti https://t.co/dpY9Jguzfu— Paulo Dybala (@PauDybala_JR) October 27, 2019
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments