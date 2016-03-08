Dybala responds to Leicester helicopter tragedy

A sad day for football. My thoughts go to the victims in #leicester #LeicesterCityFC — Paulo Dybala (@PauDybala_JR) October 28, 2018

Paulo Dybala is not only a great player on the field, where he played his first match as captain from the first minute yesterday, but he is also a great person outside the pitch.This was demonstrated once more this morning, with a message to the victims of the Leicester tragedy, during which is believed that the English club's owner died. "It is a sad day for football, my thoughts go to the victims," he said on Twitter.