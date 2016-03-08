Dybala reveals his idols growing up and stresses the pleasure of playing with Ronaldo

23 April at 11:30
Juventus star Paulo Dybala responded to the messages and letters of many small Juventus fans for Tuttosport.

"My idol? I liked Riquelme so much but I've never seen him play live. I also admired Ronaldinho. Other sports that I played? Tennis and basketball but only for a short time. After that, I always played football," he said.

"I was really young when I started playing football, I started going to a football school at the age of 4-5 years old. When I think of myself as a little boy, I always remember having the ball at my feet.

"I wanted to play football, that was always my dream and goal. I made a lot of sacrifices but I made it when I debuted in the first team at 17 for ​Instituto Atlético Central Córdoba.

"Juventus? It is a really important team which has always had great champions. Being part of this team is a huge satisfaction, as is playing with so many champions.

"Ronaldo? He is a champion and it is always a pleasure to play with this type of players. Cristiano makes things that are really difficult seem easy. Free kicks? A lot of training, determination and desire to never give up. To try and try again, that is the secret," Dybala concluded.

