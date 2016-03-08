Dybala reveals Man Utd star Pogba's agent held talks with Juve
11 June at 15:50Manchester United star midfielder Paul Pogba’s super agent Mino Raiola has been already spoken to Juventus vice chairman Pavel Nedvěd and chief operating officer Giuseppe Marotta about a possible return to Turin for the France international, according to Paulo Dybala.
Paul Pogba returned to the Red Devils and signed for them in 2016. There have been murmurs of Paul Pogba rejoining the Turin club in the summer transfer window. The Argentine international Dybala says this is happening from months and reveals conversations with Raiola with Nedved and Marotta.
“I tell you one thing: of a possible and resounding return of Paul to the base I hear him murmuring for at least a couple of months in Turin, and that Raiola has talked with Nedved and Marotta. I'll give it for sure,” Dybala said.
The problem is that Jose Mourinho and Manchester United have no plans of allowing Paul Pogba leave.
