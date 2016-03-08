Dybala reveals the truth over his relationship with Messi & makes World Cup predictions
07 June at 15:07Juventus star Paulo Dybala talked to Tyc sports ahead of the beginning of the World Cup: “Messi is my idol”, La Joya said.
“He is capable of doing extraordinary things and you got to respect him for what he has done in his career. We are aware that we’ll have to face teams like Brazil, Germany of France to get till the final. For me France remain one of the most dangerous teams out there. They have young players and they can do very well.”
“When I made my debut with Argentina my legs were shaking. It had never happened to me, neither when I played my first game in Serie A or in Champions League. Playing the World Cup with the Seleccion is a dream came true for me.”
Dybala was called-up to Argentina national team alongside his Juventus team-mate Gonzalo Higuain. Inter and Serie A top scorer Mauro Icardi was not included in the 23-man squad named by Jorge Sampaoli.
