Dybala risks the balance of Juventus; anger towards Sarri needs to stop

However, his actions after his substitution certainly put a stain on his performance. With just 20 minutes to go of the game, Sarri decided to replace the striker with Gonzalo Higuain. Dybala, clearly frustrated with the manager's decision, acted out.

He put his hand in front of his mouth, muttering something towards Sarri, who didn't even bother to look at the player. Furthermore, he also complained to the assistant manager Martusciello before sitting on the bench visibly angry.

For Juventus, balance is very important on the pitch and if Ronaldo is untouchable in the attacking trio, then it's important that Dybala and Higuain accept the choices of Sarri without creating too much headache, otherwise they risk it all.

Paulo Dybala didn't get on the scoresheet during yesterday's clash between Roma and Juventus, but along with Merih Demiral, he was arguably the best Bianconeri player on the pitch. The Argentine has certainly found his best form again, becoming a vital player for Maurizio Sarri's side.