Dybala's agent is back in Turin: crucial next few hours

03 August at 16:45
The agent of Juventus star and Manchester United target Paulo Dybala is back in Turin after having held talks with United over a potential move.

Dybala's agent Jose Antun was in London for the last three days to hold talks with Ed Woodward and the United management about their offer for his client. Fabio Paratici also flew in to reach an agreement with the Red Devils in what will be a swap deal involving Dybala and Romelu Lukaku, with Mario Mandzukic likely to be part of the deal.

La Repubblica claim that Antun is now back in Turin and the next few hours are expected to be very important in a possible deal. Dybala is still undecided about his future.

