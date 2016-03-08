Dybala’s agent refuses to rule out PSG move

Italian Serie A striker Paulo Dybala’s agent has refused to rule out his client’s a move to French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG) before September 2.



The Argentina international has been linked with a move away from the current Italian champions all summer and came close to joining English Premier League outfits Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.



But the deals did not materialised and then it was expected that the 25-year-old will stay in Turin for at least another season.



However, after sitting on the bench in Juve’s 1-0 win against Parma in the league season opener, rumours have intensified about the future of the former Palermo’s striker at the club.



Dyabla’s agent—while talking to Tuttosport—has also refused to rule out his client’s move away from Italy before the end of the European transfer window.



"I don’t have any upcoming trips to Paris,” he said. “Paulo must enjoy the moment with Juventus but I can’t comment on what can happen in the future as I really don’t know. It is true that I have spoken with the English clubs over the potential transfer, but stories about my commissions being the problem in his [Dybala]’s possible transfer are not true. There were differences between the clubs.”

