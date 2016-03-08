Dybala’s contract extension talks, image rights to remain focal point for Juve
14 December at 14:00Italian Serie A giants Juventus’ star striker Paulo Dybala is now moving towards extending his contract with the club.
That is quite a turnaround from the situation of few months ago where the Argentina international was heavily linked with an exit from the Turin-based outfit but now he is one of the first few names on the team sheet.
To reward the player for his star performances in the recent past, Juve’s hierarchy have already showed their intentions of keeping the player at the club beyond his current contractual obligation.
Calciomercato.com has already reported before that the negotiations have already begun about extending Dybala’s contract till the summer of 2024 and the conclusion of the deal is likely in the coming months.
However, the player’s image rights issue will remain the focal point in the coming months as it proved to be the real obstacle for English Premier League outfits Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in completing their respective deals in the summer.
It is believed that the club’s top-tier management is not worried about dealing with Dybala’s image rights issue as they are confident of getting the deal over the line in the near future.
Fabrizio Romano
