Dybala's ex-girlfriend: 'He cheated on me'

17 November at 14:35
Paulo Dybala's ex-girlfriend Antonella Cavalieri had conquered the heart of the Juventus attacker, however, she has now revealed why the couple parted ways in an interview with Oggi.it.

"His great popularity and the girls he had ruined our relationship. He has always denied having affairs with other women, but at a certain point, I stopped believing him. I took the slices of ham from my eyes, packed my suitcase and left," she said.

