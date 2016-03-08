Dybala's future depends on Allegri, all will become clear in the summer

Paulo Dybala time at Juventus appears all but finished.



The relationship between the player and the club has been fracturing from some time with head coach Max Allegri often electing to sit Dybala on the bench for the biggest games. Even against lowly SPAL it was the Argentine who started the tie and teen sensation Moise Kean was rested with the big midweek tie against Ajax coming up.



The future of the Argentine appears to be tied in with the with future of his manager, should the Tuscan coach leave at the end of the season, then Dybala could live to breathe another day. If at the end of the season the Tuscan coach confirms again, he will stay in Turin then Dybala will request a move.



It is a sale that Juventus would like to avoid but, similar to under the stewardship of Marotta, his request to leave will not be denied.



Juventus still believe, despite the bad blood between the player and club, that a farewell will not be possible for less than 80-100 million.



