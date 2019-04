The squad will once again be coached by Allegri, who has been confirmed by the Juventus management. However, Dybala's future is far from as certain, and a lot will depend on the decision of the club.

​Paulo Dybala's future at Juventus is in major doubt. As Tuttosport reports, the club is yet to make a decision on where 'La Joya' can fit in the team for next season.