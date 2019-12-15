Dybala on Juve's offensive trident: 'Give this picture a title' - watch
15 December at 19:45Juve took on Udinese today as the bianconeri ended up winning the game by a 3-1 score line. In the end, Cristiano Ronaldo (two goals) and Leo Bonucci scored for Juve as this was a very important game for them indeed. Juve are now temporarily first in the standings as Fiorentina will soon be taking on Inter Milan. The Juve offensive trio did very well today as they even earned the praise of coach Maurizio Sarri. Paulo Dybala posted a picture of the trio after the game as he wrote: 'Give this picture a title!'. You can view the picture bellow right now as you can also click here for more news...
