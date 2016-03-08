Dybala's partner pushes for Premier League move
07 August at 16:45The partner of Juventus star Paulo Dybala is reportedly pushing the player towards a potential move to the Premier League this summer.
Manchester United were in talks to sign Dybala and Juventus had tried to offer Romelu Lukaku in a swap deal when it was all agreed in principle. But the personal terms and image rights issue held up the deal.
In the last 24 hours, Tottenham have agreed a fee for Dybala with Juventus- 70 million euros. And talks for personal terms have now started off already.
But Daily Mail claims that Dybala's partner Oriana Sabatini wants her boyfriend to move to England, while Dybala himself isn't too convinced about the prospect of playing in the Premier League.
The report also claims that Sabatini would prefer his partner playing London, as talks with Tottenham carry on.
Go to comments