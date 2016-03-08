Dybala’s possible renewal and role of Jorge Mendes
29 November at 13:45Italian Serie A giants Juventus’ star striker Paulo Dybala is edging closer to renew his contract with the club in the coming days.
The Argentina international was linked with a move away from the club in the summer transfer window but ended up staying and is now becoming a regular in the starting XI with series of impressive performances.
Because of this reason, the hierarchy of the Turin-based club is eager to reward Dybala with a new contract in the coming days.
However, for that to happen, there are a lot of negotiations to be done, especially regarding the player’s image rights.
Dybala’s image rights issue was the one which stopped English Premier League clubs Manchester United and Tottenham Hotstpure from completing the deal in the summer.
It is believed that the Bianconeri’s number 10’s popularity has grown in the recent past along with increase in some commercial agreements signed during the last year.
As per Tuttosport cited by Calciomercaot.com, some of those contracts have been signed by Dybala with the help of Polaris Sports, the agency which is specialized in commercial rights for sportsmen (and footballers in particular) and which is owned by the sister of super-agent Jorge Mendes.
Even though Dybala is being currently managed by his brother but looking at the complexities of the commercial deal, Mendes might well be closely working with the former Palermo striker in the time to come.
