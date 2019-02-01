Dybala sends Juve reminder with star performance for Argentina

07 July at 14:30
Paulo Dybala has sent a friendly reminder to his club Juventus about his quality after an impressive performance for Argentina in the Copa America. The 25-year-old started his first game for his country in the third-place match against Chile and scored the decisive goal.

Even after that, Dybala looked a threat all game long and put in a performance which will be a serious reminder for new coach Maurizio Sarri and the club hierarchy who were reportedly looking to offload him in order to bring midfielder Paul Pogba for the next season.

It is clear that Dybala wants to stay at the Turin-based club but has been having a frustrating time since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid.

However, after such a performance, that too in a team which had been struggling throughout the campaign, Sarri will surely be having second thoughts about the future of former Palermo striker.

