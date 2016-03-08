Dybala set for new snub from Juve starting XI

Paulo Dybala is set to start from the bench again tomorrow when Juventus will travel to Parma to face the newly-promoted Serie A side.



Dybala was snubbed from Juventus starting XI last week and Allegri seems determined to take the same decision for tomorrow’s clash.



Cristiano Ronaldo and Mario Mandzukic will, once again, start from the first minute while either Douglas Costa or Federico Bernardeschi will start on the right.



At the back, Joao Cancelo will start over Juan Cuadrado with Chiellini, Bonucci and Alex Sandro at the back.



Allegri is not expected to make many changes in the middle of the park as Sami Khedira, Miralem Pjanic and Blaise Matuidi will once against start in the middle of the park.



​During today’s press conference Allegri dropped a hint that Dybala could skip tomorrow’s clash against Parma: “ Dybala ? He is calm but not fit yet . He has to recover his fitness just like many other strikers . After the International break, every player must be fit . Replacements will be very important against Parma.”

